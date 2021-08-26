Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$144.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$138.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.94.

Shares of TSE RY traded down C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$132.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$127.70. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.75 and a 12 month high of C$134.23. The company has a market cap of C$188.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.99, for a total value of C$71,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$491,396.16. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

