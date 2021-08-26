Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RY. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.94.

TSE RY traded down C$0.63 on Thursday, reaching C$132.52. 1,034,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$127.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.75 and a 12 month high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total value of C$701,791.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$774,449.61. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at C$413,825.22. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

