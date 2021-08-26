Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$140.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RY. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CSFB increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.94.
TSE RY traded down C$0.63 on Thursday, reaching C$132.52. 1,034,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,155,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$127.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$90.75 and a 12 month high of C$134.23.
In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total value of C$701,791.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$774,449.61. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total transaction of C$69,347.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at C$413,825.22. Insiders sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 over the last ninety days.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.