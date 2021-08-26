Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCL traded down $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $81.92. 89,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,549,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

