Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.78.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Royal Gold by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,759,000 after acquiring an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,948,000 after buying an additional 212,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,460,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,720,000 after buying an additional 29,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $109.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.92. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $138.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.