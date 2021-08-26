Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) is Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,781 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust comprises about 2.5% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Royce Value Trust worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 173.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 382,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 200,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 186,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,400. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

