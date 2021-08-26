RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Shares Down 0.4%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.73 and last traded at $24.75. Approximately 52,194 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 201,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the second quarter valued at $670,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,337,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,820,000 after acquiring an additional 841,448 shares during the last quarter.

