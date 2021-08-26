RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) Insider Angeleen Jenkins Acquires 25,000 Shares

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) insider Angeleen Jenkins purchased 25,000 shares of RPMGlobal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,750.00 ($31,250.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.
About RPMGlobal
