RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) Insider Angeleen Jenkins Acquires 25,000 Shares

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX:RUL) insider Angeleen Jenkins purchased 25,000 shares of RPMGlobal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.75 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,750.00 ($31,250.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

About RPMGlobal

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited develops and provides mining software solutions in Australia, Asia, the Americas, Africa, and Europe. It provides software licensing, consulting, implementation, and support; and technical, advisory, and training services to the resources industry, as well as laboratory gas testing services.

