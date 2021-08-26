RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €59.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) target price on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of RTL Group in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of RTL Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.16 ($63.72).

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a one year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.