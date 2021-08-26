Ruler Protocol Price Tops $20.49 on Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a market cap of $76,617.42 and approximately $1,539.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for $20.49 or 0.00043748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00121074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00153209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.74 or 0.99899860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $478.84 or 0.01022296 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,094.06 or 0.06605652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.