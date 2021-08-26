Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.41. 1,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42.

Rupert Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RUPRF)

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It focuses on the operation of Pahtavaara, Hirsikangas, and Osikonmaki projects. The company was founded on February 11, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

