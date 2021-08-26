Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 6,636 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,722 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Illumina worth $89,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,081 shares of company stock worth $1,944,374. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.50.

Shares of ILMN opened at $487.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

