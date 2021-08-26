Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 646,187 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,066,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646,187 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $130,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 823,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,949,000 after acquiring an additional 102,379 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 276,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 88,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $55.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

