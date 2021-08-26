Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,661 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $103,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $221.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.72. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

