Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,659 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Essex Property Trust worth $91,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.56.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $317.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.09. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $336.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

