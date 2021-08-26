Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,630,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Exelon worth $116,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exelon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in Exelon by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,039,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,424,000 after buying an additional 1,887,637 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $49.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

