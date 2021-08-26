Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $101.98 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $101,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,945 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.78. The company has a market cap of $144.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

