Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $103.55 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,636,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,568 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Newmont worth $103,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 424,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 199,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $257,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.19. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

