Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $118.40 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,508 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.36% of Corteva worth $118,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $43.78 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.