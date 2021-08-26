Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,655,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,273,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

