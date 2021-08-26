Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 188,166 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,473,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,166 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Dominion Energy worth $108,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01. The company has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

