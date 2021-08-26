Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,371,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.06% of CAE worth $103,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in CAE during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.81.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

