Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 339,432 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339,432 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $121,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $189.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.80. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

