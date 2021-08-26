Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,623 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,625 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,623 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Autodesk worth $94,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $996,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,277,000 after purchasing an additional 171,369 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.60.

Autodesk stock opened at $342.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.09. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

