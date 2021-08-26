Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Up 9% This Week

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0560 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.79 million and $1,760.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,635.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.43 or 0.06603151 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $600.13 or 0.01286837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00355230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00126129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.90 or 0.00634490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.86 or 0.00332072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00300514 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 32,151,987 coins and its circulating supply is 32,034,675 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

