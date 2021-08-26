SAFE DEAL Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $88,209.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00121084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00154246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,874.03 or 0.99807290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.13 or 0.01024454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.19 or 0.06637327 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 799,929 coins and its circulating supply is 772,787 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

