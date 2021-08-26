Safe Haven (SHA) Price Tops $0.0048

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Safe Haven has a market cap of $14.52 million and $3.44 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.08 or 0.00847624 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

