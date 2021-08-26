SafeCapital Market Capitalization Hits $80,639.68 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $80,639.68 and approximately $387.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00020583 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001329 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000784 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

