SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Reaches $0.0417

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $77,236.19 and approximately $401.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00023000 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001385 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000114 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

