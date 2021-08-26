SafeMoon Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $23.51 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00119160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00152117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,983.26 or 1.00143910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.91 or 0.01014391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.52 or 0.06615098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

