SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Up 50.2% Over Last Week

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, SafeMoon has traded up 50.2% against the dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $23.51 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00051980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00119160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.37 or 0.00152117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,983.26 or 1.00143910 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $475.91 or 0.01014391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.52 or 0.06615098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SafeMoon

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.