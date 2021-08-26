Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,151.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,151 ($15.04) and last traded at GBX 1,141 ($14.91), with a volume of 174745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,140 ($14.89).

SAFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, June 18th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Safestore alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,034.92. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.16%.

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.