Sakura Bloom Market Cap Hits $1.91 Million (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $65,375.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.12 or 0.00851399 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.