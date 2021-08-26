The Goldman Sachs Group Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $350.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.36.

NYSE CRM traded up $12.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.48. 639,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

