The Goldman Sachs Group Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $350.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.36.
NYSE CRM traded up $12.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.48. 639,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
