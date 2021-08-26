salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $266.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.03.
NYSE CRM traded up $12.49 on Thursday, hitting $273.34. 800,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.21. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
