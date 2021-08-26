salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $266.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.03.

NYSE CRM traded up $12.49 on Thursday, hitting $273.34. 800,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.21. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

