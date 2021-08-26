salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $335.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.89.

Shares of CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

