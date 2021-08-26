salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRM. Wedbush raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.44.

NYSE:CRM traded up $12.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a market capitalization of $252.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

