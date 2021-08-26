salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $310.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.97.

CRM stock traded up $12.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $273.62. 267,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

