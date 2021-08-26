salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Raymond James

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.74.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

