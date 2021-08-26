salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $315.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $295.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.97.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock traded up $12.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.62. 267,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.21. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $214,707,000 after purchasing an additional 585,007 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $91,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.