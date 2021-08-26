salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $242.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $200.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush increased their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.97.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $12.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.62. The company had a trading volume of 267,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

