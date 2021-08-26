salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.74.

salesforce.com stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.21. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

