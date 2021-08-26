salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRM. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.74.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $12.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $272.87. 180,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.21. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $252.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

