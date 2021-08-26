salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $280.00 at Citigroup

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.46.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in salesforce.com by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

