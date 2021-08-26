salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $280.00 at Piper Sandler

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.34% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 199.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 878,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $214,707,000 after purchasing an additional 585,007 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 376,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $91,868,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in salesforce.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

