salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $290.00 at Credit Suisse Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.
Shares of CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.21.
In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
