salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $290.00 at Credit Suisse Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

Shares of CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

