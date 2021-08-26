salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.89.
CRM stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.21.
In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 52.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.5% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
