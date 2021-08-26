salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $300.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.89.

CRM stock opened at $260.85 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,340,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 52.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.5% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

