salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $310.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at FBN Securities from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. FBN Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.03.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $12.49 on Thursday, hitting $273.34. The stock had a trading volume of 800,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $253.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

