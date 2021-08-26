salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 210,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,397,866 shares.The stock last traded at $273.65 and had previously closed at $260.85.

The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.31.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

