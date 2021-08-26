Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Update

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the July 29th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:SMM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,657. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%.
About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.
