Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.54. Salvatore Ferragamo has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $12.75.

SFRGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

